Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Algebris UK Ltd

Algebris UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291,372 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises 1.6% of Algebris UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Algebris UK Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 6,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.9% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.52. 30,125,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,819,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.89. The company has a market capitalization of $123.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.66.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

