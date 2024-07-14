Citigroup Cuts CRH (NYSE:CRH) Price Target to $99.00

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $109.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CRH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CRH from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.90.

NYSE:CRH opened at $79.42 on Thursday. CRH has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.36 and a 200 day moving average of $77.69.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CRH will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CRH during the third quarter valued at $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in CRH by 3,384.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after buying an additional 6,587,066 shares during the period. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CRH during the fourth quarter valued at $395,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

