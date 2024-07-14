CIBC Raises Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Price Target to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Free Report) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on Endeavour Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EDR

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Endeavour Silver

EDR opened at C$6.48 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of C$1.94 and a one year high of C$6.63. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -648.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

In other news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$52,000.00. In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Kathryn Senez sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total transaction of C$52,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Arnold Blaylock sold 35,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.65, for a total transaction of C$198,925.76. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,800 shares of company stock worth $678,337. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Endeavour Silver

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.