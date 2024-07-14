CIBC Increases Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Price Target to $7.00

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) had its price target upped by CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

EXK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Endeavour Silver in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Endeavour Silver to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $4.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $5.90.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EXK

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EXK opened at $4.74 on Wednesday. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -237.00 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,810,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,052,000 after buying an additional 1,237,440 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,781,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,972,000 after buying an additional 4,046,065 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,008,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,349,514 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 188,787 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Endeavour Silver by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,287 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90,259 shares during the period. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.