CIBC Boosts Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target to C$34.00

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Osisko Gold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$26.75.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The firm has a market cap of C$4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.90, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$22.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$21.08. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$23.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$60.75 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 21.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.6398844 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.76%.

In related news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total value of C$110,270.50. Insiders have sold a total of 48,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,087,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

