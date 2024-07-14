China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.85

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CRPJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and traded as high as $41.48. China Resources Power shares last traded at $41.48, with a volume of 216 shares changing hands.

China Resources Power Trading Down 6.2 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.95.

China Resources Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.0575 per share. This is a positive change from China Resources Power’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power plants, hydro-electric power plants, and other clean and renewable energy projects.

