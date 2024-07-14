Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $26.75.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently -8.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.