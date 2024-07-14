Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $26.75.
Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend
About Chicago Rivet & Machine
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chicago Rivet & Machine
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/8 – 7/12
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why This Banking Stock Might Be Nearing the Bottom of Its Cycle
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.