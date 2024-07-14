Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) is Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,844,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 4.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Chevron worth $448,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $155.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,742,573. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

