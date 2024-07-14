Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE CLDT opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64. The firm has a market cap of $424.03 million, a P/E ratio of -72.25 and a beta of 1.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.

Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust

In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

