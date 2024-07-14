Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Performance
Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently -233.33%.
Insider Activity at Chatham Lodging Trust
In related news, COO Dennis M. Craven purchased 12,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $94,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,943 shares in the company, valued at $874,230.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.
