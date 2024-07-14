Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.92.
GTLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.
Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $155.47 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.75. Chart Industries has a 1-year low of $109.48 and a 1-year high of $184.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $950.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue was up 76.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.
