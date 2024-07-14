Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Price Target Cut to $239.00

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $271.00 to $239.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

CRL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Shares of CRL opened at $216.19 on Wednesday. Charles River Laboratories International has a one year low of $161.65 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.68.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total transaction of $295,968.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares in the company, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

