Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of Century Communities worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Century Communities by 0.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 42.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCS traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.50. The stock had a trading volume of 469,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,767. Century Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $948.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.67 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Separately, Wedbush upgraded shares of Century Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

