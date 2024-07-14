Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Lowered to Hold at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$7.55 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cormark boosted their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$13.90 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$11.29.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$9.59 on Wednesday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.07 and a 1 year high of C$10.25. The company has a market cap of C$2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.23.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). Centerra Gold had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of C$412.37 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerra Gold will post 0.887963 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

In other Centerra Gold news, Director Craig Stephen Macdougall purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,330.65. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,012 shares of company stock worth $105,101. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

