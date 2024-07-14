Celestia (TIA) One Day Trading Volume Tops $85.51 Million

Celestia (TIA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 13th. Celestia has a market capitalization of $869.53 million and approximately $85.51 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00010370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Celestia has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Celestia

Celestia’s total supply is 1,056,109,589 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. The official website for Celestia is www.celestia.org.

Buying and Selling Celestia

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,055,671,232.876514 with 196,714,760.626514 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 6.36124059 USD and is down -8.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $117,856,010.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

