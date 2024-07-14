Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $180.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CE. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Celanese from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.65.

Celanese Stock Performance

CE opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.94 and a 200-day moving average of $151.44. Celanese has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,899,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,608,000 after purchasing an additional 90,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,337,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,761,567,000 after purchasing an additional 329,740 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Celanese by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Celanese by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,158,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,447,000 after acquiring an additional 21,085 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

