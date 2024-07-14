CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Reaches $0.0346 on Major Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. During the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $27.91 million and $811,219.88 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for about $0.0346 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00009372 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001077 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,610.80 or 1.00173915 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012074 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007137 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067444 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03478733 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $920,780.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.