CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,683. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

