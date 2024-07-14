CashBackPro (CBP) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $11.31 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $11.31 million and approximately $101,255.28 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded down 65.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CashBackPro alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00009328 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,442.63 or 0.99984665 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00012069 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.13 or 0.00067496 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CBP) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,207,483 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CashBackPro is cbp.finance.

CashBackPro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 0.12692955 USD and is down -14.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $189,866.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBackPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CashBackPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CashBackPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.