Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $383.10.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $376.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $351.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.53. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $238.44 and a 1-year high of $389.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.81%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

