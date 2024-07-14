CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Takes Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth approximately $136,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 221.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded up $12.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $310.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,951,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,634. Accenture plc has a one year low of $278.69 and a one year high of $387.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accenture

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.12, for a total value of $1,369,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 30,702 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,516.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.