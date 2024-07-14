CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 354 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,019,000. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,866,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,638,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,715,000 after acquiring an additional 534,891 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,774,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,880,000 after acquiring an additional 421,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2,816.7% in the 1st quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,142,000 after acquiring an additional 410,588 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.75. The company had a trading volume of 386,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,852. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $42.53 and a one year high of $54.64.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

