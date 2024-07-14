CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 134 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Amgen by 13.2% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 143,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,715,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after acquiring an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $5.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $330.83. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $309.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.34 and a 12 month high of $333.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total transaction of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $328.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

