CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,182 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lowered its position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 259,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after buying an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,632,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $105,787,000 after acquiring an additional 429,179 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Plains GP by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 67,088 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Plains GP from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.90.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.35. 1,013,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,617. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.54.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.32%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

