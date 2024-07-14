CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 1,129 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. reduced its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,168,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,697,000 after purchasing an additional 886,519 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 113.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,826,000 after purchasing an additional 160,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after buying an additional 18,756,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,376,224,376.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,375,179 shares of company stock worth $240,025,973. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 1.6 %

PLTR stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,760,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,358,680. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. The company has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 233.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.