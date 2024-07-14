CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Raises Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 200.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,204 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,807 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.18.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.22. 4,277,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,580. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $89.67 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $181.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.54%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

