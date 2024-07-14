CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases 125 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 512 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,945,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,401,142,000 after purchasing an additional 417,818 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,531,846 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,357,525,000 after purchasing an additional 137,180 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,873,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $409,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125,489 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TGT. Citigroup upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Target in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,675,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.