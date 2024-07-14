CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. Has $6.15 Million Holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,536 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 3.9% of CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $6,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUV. Trust Co of the South purchased a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,071,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,846,000 after buying an additional 1,878,140 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,171,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,659,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

DFUV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,104. The company has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.76 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.