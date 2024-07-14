Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.43

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.60 billion and approximately $370.36 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 23.5% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000715 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,246.92 or 0.05336446 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00043205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00008872 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00013770 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,048,613,783 coins and its circulating supply is 35,881,016,442 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

