Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,100,536 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 10,902.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,110,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100,536 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned about 0.32% of Marathon Petroleum worth $223,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,235,000 after purchasing an additional 636,281 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after purchasing an additional 486,573 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 433,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,604,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $165.46. 2,256,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,397,742. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $117.28 and a 1-year high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.02.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $32.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 16.9 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.