Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,349,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,333,000 after purchasing an additional 39,422 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,041,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after buying an additional 67,930 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 54.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,014,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,306,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,892,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern Copper stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.20. The company had a trading volume of 760,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,468. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.96. The company has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.19. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 30.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

In related news, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,759. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director PALOMINO BONILLA LUIS MIGUEL sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214 shares in the company, valued at $261,916.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $472,430. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $63.50 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

