Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $857,000 in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLUT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,371,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,611,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,345,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,024,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,319,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLUT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $242.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $246.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,464.10.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of FLUT traded up $3.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,322,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,856. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.95.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

