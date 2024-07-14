Capital Wealth Planning LLC Invests $272,000 in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,527 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The stock had a trading volume of 14,683,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,862. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.41.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

