Capital Wealth Planning LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASX. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th.

ASE Technology Price Performance

ASX traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.90. 9,691,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,532,969. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $12.86.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

ASE Technology Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.3209 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

ASE Technology Company Profile



ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

Featured Articles

