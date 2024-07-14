Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 28.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,303 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned approximately 0.26% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $5,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 138,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 71,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:XME traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,652,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,829,969. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.