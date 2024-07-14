Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $475.58 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,297,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 5.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Capital Wealth Planning LLC owned 0.27% of Caterpillar worth $475,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAT traded up $4.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.59. 2,451,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,018,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $164.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.76 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $332.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.48%.

Caterpillar declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $329.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $337.39 per share, with a total value of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $512,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,807,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

