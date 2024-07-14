Capital Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,196 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,484,901,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,454,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,982,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Down 0.2 %

CRH stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.42. 4,731,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,803,558. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. CRH plc has a 52-week low of $51.59 and a 52-week high of $88.00.

CRH Increases Dividend

CRH ( NYSE:CRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CRH plc will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on CRH in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.90.

About CRH

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

