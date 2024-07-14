Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,085 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,989 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,532 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tapestry by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,272,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 371,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE TPR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,744. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.15.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on TPR

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.