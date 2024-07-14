Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 67,848 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,900 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,848 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 2.0% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $186,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $113.14. 4,505,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,574,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.39. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 18.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

