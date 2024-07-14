Capital Wealth Planning LLC Buys 64,496 Shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 62.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,496 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Ultrapar Participações were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.30 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Itau BBA Securities cut Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultrapar Participações currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Ultrapar Participações Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE UGP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.19. 738,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,220. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 2.07%. Analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.