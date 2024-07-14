Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Mondelez International by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,406,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,229 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,291,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Mondelez International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,562,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,765,000 after purchasing an additional 463,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,413,000. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,884,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,108,000 after buying an additional 474,539 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.36. 8,426,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,214,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.44. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $77.20.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.33.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

