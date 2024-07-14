Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives $134.37 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.18.

CNI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,395,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,813,534,000 after acquiring an additional 387,975 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,761,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,412,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,726 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,651,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,471,733,000 after acquiring an additional 314,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

