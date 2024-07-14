California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Sells $82,815.78 in Stock

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.98. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $270.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.85 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue was up 106.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 741 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 57,000.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

