byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Update

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Price Performance

BYNO stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading on Friday. 1,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.12. byNordic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Get byNordic Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On byNordic Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $249,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in byNordic Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 361,957 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 32.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About byNordic Acquisition

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for byNordic Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for byNordic Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.