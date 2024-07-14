BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BV Financial Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BVFL stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288. BV Financial has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.

BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 27.28%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BV Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $6,806,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of BV Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 28.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 481,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 108,015 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BV Financial by 99.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.

Recommended Stories

