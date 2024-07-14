BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL) Short Interest Down 18.0% in June

BV Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the June 15th total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BV Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of BVFL stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $12.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,288. BV Financial has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $17.98. The company has a market capitalization of $145.10 million and a P/E ratio of 9.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.89.
BV Financial (NASDAQ:BVFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.54 million for the quarter. BV Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 27.28%.
About BV Financial
BV Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BayVanguard Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Maryland. The company offers checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposits. Its loan products include real estate, home equity, construction, lot, auto, boat, and other personal loans; and commercial lending products, such as commercial equipment/installation, commercial real estate, construction, investment real estate, lines of credit, and SBA loans, as well as loans for short-term real estate purchase, renovation, and sale projects.
