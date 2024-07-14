Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Short Interest Update

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 194,400 shares, an increase of 79.2% from the June 15th total of 108,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 502,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Burberry Group Trading Up 2.0 %

BURBY stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.78. The company had a trading volume of 83,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.66. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $29.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.5158 dividend. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

