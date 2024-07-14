Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMBL. Bank of America upgraded Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bumble from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.22.

Bumble Stock Up 2.0 %

BMBL opened at $9.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.74. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bumble

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,030 shares in the company, valued at $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Bumble by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,303,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,895,000 after buying an additional 347,238 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Bumble by 800.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bumble by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,713,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,921,000 after acquiring an additional 297,286 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in Bumble by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Bumble by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 63,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

Recommended Stories

