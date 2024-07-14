Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bucher Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 on Friday. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $390.00 and a twelve month high of $463.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.48.

About Bucher Industries

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

