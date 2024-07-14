Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 on Friday. 263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100. Bucher Industries has a twelve month low of $390.00 and a twelve month high of $463.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $438.48.
About Bucher Industries
