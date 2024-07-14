BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.1 days.
BT Group Trading Up 1.9 %
BTGOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,882. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.
About BT Group
Featured Stories
