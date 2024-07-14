BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,553,500 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the June 15th total of 3,479,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 53.1 days.

BT Group Trading Up 1.9 %

BTGOF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,882. BT Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $1.49.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The company builds, owns, and operates fixed and mobile networks; and designs, builds, markets, sells, and supports network access, connectivity, and related solutions.

