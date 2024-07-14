Brokers Issue Forecasts for PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 10th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for PLAYSTUDIOS’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PLAYSTUDIOS’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

MYPS stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 37.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

