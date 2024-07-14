Brokerages Set The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Price Target at $159.63

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $159.63.

Several analysts have issued reports on PNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

NYSE:PNC opened at $168.56 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $109.40 and a twelve month high of $169.68. The company has a market capitalization of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.54.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $384,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $384,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,341,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $814,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

